1 minute read
German soccer club Schalke 04 removes Gazprom logo from shirts
1/6
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German soccer club Schalke 04 tweeted on Thursday it was removing the logo of Gazprom from its shirts due to recent developments after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.