German soccer club Schalke 04 removes Gazprom logo from shirts

1 minute read
1/6

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Second Round - TSV 1860 Munich v Schalke 04 - Grunwalder Stadion, Munich, Germany - October 26, 2021 Teammates console Schalke 04's Malick Thiaw after he was shown a red card by referee Robert Kampka REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German soccer club Schalke 04 tweeted on Thursday it was removing the logo of Gazprom from its shirts due to recent developments after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa

