Germany-Costa Rica World Cup match draws over 17 million German viewers
BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Over 17 million people tuned in to German broadcaster ARD's coverage of the World Cup match between Germany and Costa Rica on Thursday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.
Four-time champions Germany sensationally crashed out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match on Thursday, tumbling out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive time.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- CricketPlenty of room for all three formats to flourish, says Sehwag
Twenty20 cricket has brought much-needed financial security for players and while there are concerns it may divert attention and resources away from tests and ODIs former India batsman Virender Sehwag sees no reason why all three formats cannot co-exist.