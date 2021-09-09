Skip to main content

Germany plane diverted for safety check on return from Iceland

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The plane carrying the Germany squad back from Iceland after a World Cup qualifier was diverted to Scotland for a safety inspection, the German FA said on Thursday.

"Our flight home has been diverted to Edinburgh in order to carry out a precautionary safety inspection on the plane," said a statement from the DFB on Twitter.

"Everyone is fine and patiently waiting while the staff go about their business calmly and professionally. Another coffee it is then!"

Germany won their Group J clash 4-0 in Reykjavik on Wednesday.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

