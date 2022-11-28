Germany-Spain World Cup match draws 17 million German viewers
BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Some 17 million people tuned in to broadcaster ZDF's coverage to see Germany play Spain in the World Cup on Sunday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.
Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug scored an equaliser in Sunday's match, which aired at 8 p.m. Berlin time, securing a 1-1 draw and dodging an early exit from the tournament.
Germany's first match of the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 23, in which Japan beat the four-times champions 2-1, was viewed by 9.2 million people in Germany.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- SoccerTurkish federation condemns assault on goalkeeper by fan
Turkey's football federation (TFF) has condemned the violence that halted a second-division game on Sunday after a fan attacked a goalkeeper with a corner flag and spectators were injured by fireworks.