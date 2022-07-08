Germany thrash Denmark to get Euro campaign off to a flier

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Germany's bid to win a record ninth European Championship got off to an emphatic start as they beat Denmark 4-0 in their Group B opener on Friday.

An early strike from Lina Magull and second-half goals from Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp at the Brentford Community Stadium ensured Germany kept their record intact of never losing an opening match in the Euros.

Germany rattled the woodwork three times in the opening 15 minutes but finally made the breakthrough in the 21st when Magull charged down defender Stine Pedersen and won the ball to go through on goal and rifle it past goalkeeper Lene Christiansen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Christiansen did well to deny Magull early in the second half when she tipped wide a long-range effort from the midfielder. However, from the resulting corner Schuller rose highest to meet Magull's cross and head in Germany's second.

Denmark hardly threatened and conceded a third in the 78th minute when substitute Lattwein fired in a knockdown from midfielder Lena Oberdorf.

Another substitute Popp, who missed the 2017 tournament through injury, put a gloss on the scoreline late on with her 54th goal for her country, while Denmark had Kathrine Moller Kuhl sent off right at the end for a second booking.

Germany top the group on three points with Spain who beat Finland 4-1 earlier. Denmark next take on Finland on Tuesday, while Germany play Spain later that day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christian Radnedge Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.