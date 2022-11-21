Factbox: Germany v Japan World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds















DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany play Japan in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday Nov. 23, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET)

Where: Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Odds:

Germany win: 4/9

Japan win: 6/1

Draw: 17/5

Key stats:

* Making their 20th World Cup appearance, Germany have won the title four times. After a surprise 1954 victory over favourites Hungary, they lifted the trophy as West Germany in 1974 and again in 1990 before their triumph at Brazil 2014.

* Japan did not play at a World Cup finals until 1998 but have qualified for all six editions since then, reaching the round of 16 three times.

* Germany crashed out in the opening stage as defending champions at the last World Cup, finishing bottom of their group after losses to Mexico and South Korea.

* Japan lost 3-2 to Belgium in the last 16 in Russia four years ago, giving up a two-goal lead and going out of the tournament to an injury time winner.

Previous meetings:

Germany and Japan have met twice in friendly internationals. Germany won the first 3-0 in Yokohama in 2004, while the second, a warm-up for the 2006 World Cup in Leverkusen, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Toby Chopra











