Germany's Popp out of Euros final after injury in warm-up

Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Final - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 31, 2022 Germany's Alexandra Popp during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany suffered a major blow just ahead of kickoff in their Women's European Championship final against England on Sunday when striker and captain Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and had to pull out of the team.

Popp, who had scored six goals in five games in her debut Euros leading up to the final, was withdrawn from the line-up moments before kickoff due to "muscular problems".

Lea Schuller replaced Popp in Germany's attack while Svenja Huth took over as captain.

Germany are looking to win a record-extending ninth Euros crown at Wembley Stadium.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge, Editing by Ed Osmond

