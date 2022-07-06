Germany's Vetter to miss world championships

July 6 (Reuters) - Germany's javelin thrower Johannes Vetter will miss next week's World Championships in Oregon due to shoulder problems and remains uncertain about his return, the 29-year-old said on Wednesday.

Vetter won gold at the world championships in 2017 in London and he is second on the all-time list with a throw of 97.76 metres, which he achieved in September 2020.

"I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon," Vetter said in a post on Instagram.

"It's tough to say when I will be able to compete again and I will need the following weeks to digest this decision."

Vetter was a favourite for the podium at the Tokyo Games last year but finished ninth.

The World Championships will be held in Eugene, Oregon from July 15.

