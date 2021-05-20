Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

SportsGermany's World Cup-winner Khedira announces retirement

Reuters
2 minute read

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v SC Freiburg - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 6, 2021 Hertha BSC's Sami Khedira in action Pool via REUTERS/Michael Sohn

Germany's World Cup-winning midfielder Sami Khedira said he will retire following his club Hertha Berlin's final match of the Bundesliga season against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Khedira, 34, began his career at VfB Stuttgart and helped them win the league title in the 2006-07 season before moving to Real Madrid, where he won the league and Champions League in a trophy-laden spell.

Khedira went on to win five Serie A titles at Juventus after joining them in 2015 and left for Hertha three months ago, playing eight games for the team as they avoided relegation.

"After the match on Saturday it's time to say goodbye," Khedira said on Twitter.

"So proud that I had the chance to experience all these special moments with you. Thanks to all the fans, team mates, coaches and of course my family and friends."

Khedira played 77 games for Germany scoring seven goals and helped them win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"It's a pretty tough step and it's hard for me to talk about, but it's the right decision," Khedira said of his decision to retire at a news conference on Wednesday.

"Fifteen years in professional soccer have left their mark and I have to honestly judge what I can and cannot do. And at the end of the day, gratitude outweighs everything that I was able to experience."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · May 19, 2021 · 6:50 PM UTCKerley underlines his 100m credentials

Fred Kerley underlined his impressive sprinting range by winning the 100m in 9.96 seconds, taking two notable scalps in the shape of fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17), at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday.

SportsFlames down Canucks in regular-season finale
SportsBaseball diplomacy re-emerges in tense U.S.-Cuban relations
SportsDeChambeau ready to 'unleash the beast' at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has dismantled courses with his prodigious length off the tee and he expects more of the same as he stares down the longest one in major championship history at this week's PGA Championship.

SportsMilak clocks second fastest 200m butterfly in history