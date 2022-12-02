Ghana v Uruguay teams

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Ghana v Uruguay - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 2, 2022 Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte with Agustin Canobbio and Facundo Torres on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday:

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Coates, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jose Maria Gimenez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

