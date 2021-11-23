Giants re-sign RHP DeSclafani to 3-year deal

Sep 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (26) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-23 03:10:18 GMT+00:00 - The San Francisco Giants re-signed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to a 3-year, $36 million contract Monday.

The deal comes after a strong season for DeSclafani, who went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA in 31 starts for San Francisco in 2021. The former Florida Gators hurler, who turns 32 in April, pitched for one season with the Miami Marlins and five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before joining the Giants last offseason.

DeSclafani will join right-hander Logan Webb in the San Francisco starting rotation, which still has several vacancies. The Giants are looking to build upon a terrific season in which they went 107-55 before falling short in a best-of-five matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

To clear a roster spot for DeSclafani, the Giants designated outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment. The 31-year-old Dickerson hit .233 with 13 homers and 38 RBIs in 111 games for the Giants in 2021.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.