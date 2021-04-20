Apr 7, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jake McGee (17) pitches to a San Diego Padres batter during the ninth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants reinstated left-hander Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb from the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday.

Both pitchers landed on the IL on Sunday after experiencing adverse reactions to their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

McGee, 34, leads the majors with six saves in nine appearances and has a 2.16 ERA.

Webb, 24, is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three appearances (two starts).

To clear room, the club designated right-hander Trevor Gott for assignment and optioned left-hander Sam Selman back to the team's alternate training site. Both were on the roster for just one day.

Gott, 28, has not pitched this season after he had a 10.03 ERA in 15 outings for the Giants in 2020. He is 13-6 with five saves and a 5.01 ERA over six seasons and 146 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Giants.

Selman, 30, has not made an appearance for the Giants this season either. He was 1.1 with a 3.94 ERA and one save in 34 career relief appearances for the Giants over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.