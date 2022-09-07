Giggs to face retrial over assault charges - Guardian

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court in Manchester, Britain, August 31, 2022 REUTERS/Ed Sykes/Files

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Former Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs will face a retrial next year, the Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday after a jury was unable to reach a verdict last week on charges relating to his then girlfriend. read more

Giggs, 48, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.