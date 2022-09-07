1 minute read
Giggs to face retrial over assault charges - Guardian
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Former Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs will face a retrial next year, the Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday after a jury was unable to reach a verdict last week on charges relating to his then girlfriend. read more
Giggs, 48, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.
