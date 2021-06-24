Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Giorgi knocks out top seed Sabalenka at Eastbourne

1 minute read

Tennis - WTA 500 - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 24, 2021 Italy's Camila Giorgi in action during her quarter final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

June 24 (Reuters) - Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi continued her impressive form at the Eastbourne championships by removing top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Giorgi, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in 2018, used her aggressive game to claim a 7-6(5) 0-6 6-4 victory and set up a semi-final against Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

Sabalenka had won their only previous meeting and looked on course for a comeback victory when she reeled off the second set with a flurry of winners to level the match.

The Belarusian then earned the first break of serve in the deciding set but Giorgi's game re-ignited to claim victory.

"It was a great match and very good level," she said. "At the end I think it was more mental than physical."

Giorgi knocked out fifth seed Karolina Pliskova in the opening round, also in three sets, meaning it is the first time in her career that she has had two wins over top-10 players at the same tournament.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:29 PM UTCGame, set and ... token? Murray cashes in on 2013 Wimbledon win

Andy Murray is cashing in on the craze for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by selling the "moment" he won the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2013 in the latest such high-profile auction.

SportsMLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win
SportsLloyd, Rapinoe headline U.S. women's Olympic roster
SportsGiorgi knocks out top seed Sabalenka at Eastbourne
SportsDjokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men's game