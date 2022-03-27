Girmay becomes first Eritrean to win World Tour race

March 27 (Reuters) - Biniam Girmay became the first rider from Eritrea to win a cycling World Tour (elite) race when he prevailed in the Ghent-Wevelgem classic on Sunday.

The Intermarche-Wanty Gobert rider beat France’s Christophe Laporte (Jumbo Visma) and Belgian Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) after he and three other riders attacked 24 kilometres from the finish.

The 21–year-old Girmay mastered the cobbles along the 248.8-km course in Belgium and had just enough has left for a perfect sprint finish.

"It's unbelievable, amazing. I did not expect this," said Girmay.

"We just changed my plan a few days ago on Friday. We just came for a good result. This race is amazing. Unbelievable."

Girmay will not take part in next week’s Tour of Flanders, the second Monument classic of the season.

