DOHA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in the World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.

Giroud, 36, had shared the record with Thierry Henry after netting a double in the defending champions' 4-1 win against Australia in their opening Group D game.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson











