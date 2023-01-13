Gleeson leaves role as England attack coach















Jan 13 (Reuters) - Martin Gleeson has left his role as England attack coach, the RFU said on Friday.

Harlequins coach Nick Evans was appointed to the England coaching staff this month, and was scheduled to work as attack coach under Steve Borthwick for the duration of the Six Nations championship.

At the time of Evans's appointment, Gleeson, who joined the England set-up from Wasps in 2021, had been set to continue in his role.

"We'd like to thank Martin for his contribution and hard work at England Rugby and we wish him the very best for the future," said Conor O'Shea, RFU director of performance rugby.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.