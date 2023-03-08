Glendale police say no charges after Morant video prompts suspension















March 8 (Reuters) - The Glendale Police Department (GPD) in Colorado said there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was seen on an Instagram live account displaying what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub on Saturday.

The two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star previously said he planned to take some "time away" and apologized.

The GPD said it was made aware of an incident involving "a prominent NBA player singing and holding what appeared to be a firearm by the butt end of a gun" at Shotgun Willies, a local club, and conducted an investigation.

"GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges," the department said in a statement, adding that no disturbances were reported as a result of the incident.

Morant, who is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 53 games this season, missed Sunday's game against the Clippers and Tuesday's game against the Lakers after the Grizzlies said they would suspend him for at least two games.

The team said on Wednesday that Morant would remain away from the team for at least the next four games. The Grizzlies are third in the Western Conference.

