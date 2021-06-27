Golden Knights D Alec Martinez says he played with broken foot

May 28, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) checks Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) as they follow the play during the third period of game seven of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2021-06-27 01:05:54 GMT+00:00 - Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez told reporters Saturday he played with a broken foot during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Martinez, 33, played in 19 games in the postseason, scoring four goals and adding two assists. He averaged over 22 minutes of ice time a game and is the current playoff leader with 72 blocked shots.

"I obviously couldn't talk about it much," Martinez said. "I touched on our medical staff. They did an incredible job taking care of me day in and day out."

Martinez was traded to Vegas in 2020 from the Los Angeles Kings, where he spent the first 10 1/2 years of his career. In 53 games for the Golden Knights during the regular season, Martinez had nine goals, 23 assists and 168 blocks.

He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

--Field Level Media

