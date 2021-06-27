Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Golden Knights D Alec Martinez says he played with broken foot

1 minute read

May 28, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) checks Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) as they follow the play during the third period of game seven of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2021-06-27 01:05:54 GMT+00:00 - Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez told reporters Saturday he played with a broken foot during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Martinez, 33, played in 19 games in the postseason, scoring four goals and adding two assists. He averaged over 22 minutes of ice time a game and is the current playoff leader with 72 blocked shots.

"I obviously couldn't talk about it much," Martinez said. "I touched on our medical staff. They did an incredible job taking care of me day in and day out."

Martinez was traded to Vegas in 2020 from the Los Angeles Kings, where he spent the first 10 1/2 years of his career. In 53 games for the Golden Knights during the regular season, Martinez had nine goals, 23 assists and 168 blocks.

He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:33 AM UTCAlaphilippe in yellow after crash-marred opening Tour stage

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe recovered from a crash to win the first stage of the Tour de France, an incident-strewn 197.8-km ride from Brest, to take the inaugural leader's yellow jersey on Saturday.

SportsDjokovic looking to peak at Grand Slams with eye on 20th at Wimbledon
SportsMalone powers to win at U.S. trials, Mikulak claims third Olympic berth
SportsAnalysis: Super subs to the rescue as Italy draw strength from the collective
SportsMLB roundup: Phils, Mets split after Aaron Nola's strikeout spree