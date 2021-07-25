Golf-DeChambeau replaced by Reed after positive COVID-19 test

Golf - The 149th Open Championship - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Britain - July 18, 2021 Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. walks up the 18th hole during the final round REUTERS/Lee Smith

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - World number six Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before his departure for the Tokyo Olympics and will be replaced in the United States men's golf team by Patrick Reed, USA Golf said on Sunday.

Reed will join the team in Japan after the completion of the required testing protocols, with the first round of the competition to begin on Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," DeChambeau said in a statement.

"Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team.

"I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

Reed, winner of the 2018 Masters, completes a stong squad for the United States that also features recently crowned British Open champion Collin Morikawa as well as 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo," said Reed.

"I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country."

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.