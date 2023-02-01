Good summer planning means no need for January spending, says Ancelotti















MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Real Madrid are in good shape so did not need to spend big in the January transfer window unlike clubs in the Premier League, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday.

Premier League teams spent a record 815 million pounds ($1.00 billion) in the January transfer window, an analysis from Deloitte's Sports Business Group said, with more than 275 million pounds spent on Tuesday's deadline day alone.

Real, second in LaLiga, did not make any signings in the winter window but nor did they sell any of their players as they make a push to retain the league and Champions League titles they won last season along with other silverware.

"We did not address the (January) market because we did not need to," Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Thursday's LaLiga match against Valencia.

"If you do your planning well, you do not need to go the market (in January).

"If you have to address the market, it means that something went wrong. We thought that we didn't need to... because we see our squad in good shape."

Ancelotti's former club Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the Premier League, including paying an English record 107 million pounds on deadline day for Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

"We all know what happens there (in the Premier League) with the money from the television rights that are much higher than everywhere else," the Italian added.

"And it is not going to change, it will stay this way... gives them advantages. Yet, they will still be challenged by (other leagues) in Europe."

Ancelotti also said despite a packed schedule over the next few weeks including the Club World Cup quickly followed by knockout rounds in the Champions League and Copa del Rey as well as LaLiga matches, his side would go for glory on all fronts.

However, he did urge authorities to look at fixture scheduling in the future for the sake of player welfare.

"We will not throw any tournaments away, we are very close... In the Cup semi-finals, last 16 in Europe, Club World Cup semis," Ancelotti said.

"We don't even want to throw matches away... (but) the schedule is just remarkable, it doesn't stop. LaLiga wants its share, FIFA wants its share, UEFA wants its share, Spanish FA wants its share... They won't allow us to have a day to rest.

"I get bored when I get days to rest, but the players get tired... We are always looking forward to fight for every title but we are going beyond our limits with the schedule as it is. Between all of us, we need to do something to avoid this situation."

($1 = 0.8110 pounds)

Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Christian Radnedge











