Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Greece pulls artistic swimming team after four COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

Artistic Swimming - Olympic Games Artistic Swimming Qualification Tournament 2021 - Piscina Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain - June 11, 2021 Greece during their Team Free Final performance REUTERS/Albert Gea

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) said on Tuesday.

One athlete tested positive on Monday while another three returned positive tests on Tuesday, ruling the team out and forcing the athletes into quarantine.

"The team from the very first day it entered the village has not come into contact with any other member of the Greek Olympic team for obvious reasons," the HOC said.

All athletes are under tight restrictions once they arrive in Japan as the country struggles with record numbers of infections and the Games are held without spectators.

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Tuesday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 8:15 AM UTCTrack world record smashed as IOC probes Belarus over sprinter

The Olympics governing body was probing Belarus's treatment of an athlete seeking refuge while Norway's Karsten Warholm demolished a world record on the track and Simone Biles was set for a highly anticipated return to the gymnastics stage.

SportsBasketball-Kevin Durant leads Team USA over Spain into semis, Slovenia advance
SportsOlympics Gymnastics - Biles seeks to conquer the terrifying "twisties"
SportsMLB roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks
SportsIOC asks Chinese team for report on cyclists' Mao Zedong badges