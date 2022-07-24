1 minute read
Greneda's Peters retains world javelin title
EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - Grenada's Anderson Peters beat Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to retain the men's world javelin title on Saturday with a sixth-round throw of 90.54 metres at the World Championships.
India's Chopra threw 88.13m for silver and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver in Tokyo last year, took bronze with an effort of 88.09m.
