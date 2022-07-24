Greneda's Peters retains world javelin title

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's Javelin Throw - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 23, 2022 Grenada's Anderson Peters in action during the final REUTERS/Brian Snyder

EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - Grenada's Anderson Peters beat Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to retain the men's world javelin title on Saturday with a sixth-round throw of 90.54 metres at the World Championships.

India's Chopra threw 88.13m for silver and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver in Tokyo last year, took bronze with an effort of 88.09m.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

