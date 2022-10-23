Griezmann scores double as Atletico Madrid win at Real Betis















Oct 23 (Reuters) - Two second-half goals from Antoine Griezmann, one scored directly from a corner kick, gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Real Betis on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in LaLiga to five games.

Atletico climbed back to third in the standings on 23 points, eight behind leaders Real Madrid and two from second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. Betis are fifth on 20 points.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 54th minute, scoring directly from a perfectly placed corner kick past Rui Silva.

Fifteen minutes later, substitute Matheus Cunha passed to Griezmann whose right-footed shot on goal went through Silva's legs and into the bottom right corner.

Betis rallied to score with a Nabil Fekir free kick from the edge of the box into Jan Oblak's top left corner in the 84th minute but the visitors held firm and secured all three points.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas; editing by Clare Fallon











