Gronkowski retires for second time in his career

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

June 21 (Reuters) - Four-times Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski called time on his career for a second time on Tuesday following his two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, who first retired in 2019 after winning the Super Bowl three times with the New England Patriots, came out of retirement in 2020 to reunite with long-time team mate Tom Brady.

The duo eventually helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last year, with Gronkowski scoring two touchdowns as the Florida-based team ended an 18-year drought.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," Gronkowski wrote on Twitter.

loading

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my team mates and coaches for giving everything they had as well.

"From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all... Cheers to what's next, maybe sailing the seas."

Gronkowski finishes his career as the tight end with the most career touchdowns in post-season history (15).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.