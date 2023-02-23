Group draw for the 2023 Women's World Cup
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Following the final qualifying playoffs, here is the draw for the Women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20:
GROUP A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
GROUP B
Australia
Ireland
Nigeria
Canada
GROUP C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan
GROUP D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
GROUP E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
GROUP F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
GROUP G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
GROUP H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea
Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru
