Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Guinea reverses decision to pull out of Tokyo Games over COVID fears

2 minute read

CONAKRY, July 22 (Reuters) - Guinea's five athletes will participate in the Tokyo Olympics after all, a statement from the West African nation's sport ministry said on Thursday, reversing the previous day's decision to suspend its participation in the Games citing the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Sports Minister Sanoussy Bantama Sow said in a letter to the country's National Olympic Committee that the government had cancelled Guinea's participation to "preserve the health of its athletes" due to a surge in COVID-19 variants.

Daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo rose to 1,979 cases on Thursday, the city said, the highest level since January.

The July 21 letter seen by Reuters gave no further reasons for the decision to pull out of the Games.

However, the move sparked an immediate reaction from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which sent a letter to Guinea's Olympic authorities on Thursday saying it was "extremely surprised by the last-minute decision.

"We are convinced that this is a misunderstanding because you know all necessary measures have been taken by the IOC and Tokyo 2020 to guarantee the health of athletes and participants," said the IOC letter seen by Reuters.

It urged Guinea's authorities to immediately reconsider the decision.

Sow said in the sports ministry statement on Thursday that the government had now agreed the athletes could participate in the Games having received guarantees from health authorities.

It gave no further details.

The five athletes are female 100 metres runner Aissata Deen Conte, judoka Mamadou Samba Bah, wrestler Fatoumata Yarie Camara plus swimmers Mamadou Tahirou Bah and Fatoumata Lamarana Touré.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:17 PM UTCOpening ceremony director fired on Tokyo Games eve over Holocaust joke

Tokyo Olympics organisers have fired the opening ceremony director on the eve of the event after reports emerged of a past joke he had made about the Holocaust, while media said former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a strong advocate of the Games, would not attend.

SportsSporting moments to look out for at Tokyo 2020
SportsSoftball-Japan, U.S. off to 2-0 start as action wraps in Fukushima
SportsOlympics Scandal-hit Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend battered image
SportsTennis-Djokovic has Golden Slam in his sights but taking one step at a time