Gusting winds threaten to blow PGA Championship contenders off course

May 19, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tiger Woods plays a shot from the bunker near the eighth green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

TULSA, Oklahoma, May 20 (Reuters) - Players were trying to keep their PGA Championship hopes from being blown away on Friday, as mighty gusts greeted early second round starters at wind-whipped Southern Hills Country Club.

Rory McIlroy, who sits atop the leaderboard one clear of Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge, will go out in the afternoon wave and will be hoping forecasts that gusting winds of up to 40 mph (65 kph) will drop off later in the day are accurate as he bids to end an eight-year majors drought.

Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, appeared unbothered by the conditions as he picked up a birdie on his opening hole to get within one of the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy's playing partners Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will also be hoping for a break from Mother Nature after struggles in round one.

Woods, in his second start since a February 2021 car crash that almost resulted in the amputation of his right leg, pushed his body to its limits and it cost him as he gritted his teeth in pain as he hobbled to a four-over-par 74 to fall nine back of the front-running McIlroy.

Spieth, needing a PGA Championship to complete his career Grand Slam of winning all four majors, also made a mediocre start as he returned a 72, leaving him plenty of work to do if he hopes to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods in one of golf's most elite clubs.

A power-packed threesome comprised of the world's top three ranked golfers, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (number one), U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm (two) and British Open winner Collin Morikawa (three) were among the early starters and should provide some indication of just how challenging the winds are.

Playing the back nine first, all three made par at the 10th.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Tulsa. Editing by Martyn Herman

