Guy Morriss, ex-Kentucky and Baylor coach, dies at 71
September 6 - Former Kentucky and Baylor head football coach Guy Morriss died Tuesday after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 71.
A second-round draft pick in 1973, Morriss also played center for 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (1973-83) and New England Patriots (1984-87). He started 173 of his 217 career games.
He coached at Kentucky from 2001-02 and at Baylor from 2003-07, compiling a 9-14 record with the Wildcats and an 18-40 mark with the Bears.
Morriss also worked as an offensive line coach with the Patriots (1988-89) and Arizona Cardinals (1994) in the NFL, as well as at Valdosta State, Mississippi State and Kentucky State.
He was the head coach at Texas A&M-Commerce from 2009-12.
