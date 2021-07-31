Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Gymnastics-Belarusians Litvinovich, Hancharou lead way into trampoline finals

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Trampolining - Men's Individual Trampoline - Qualification - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Uladzislau Hancharou of Belarus in action REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Defending Olympic champion Belarusian Uladzislau Hancharou was in second place going into the men's trampoline finals on Saturday, with compatriot Ivan Litvinovich leading qualifications.

New Zealander Dylan Schmidt was third.

China has long been a trampoline powerhouse but Gao Lei, winner of the last four world titles, did not even make it to the finals after crashing onto the mat. Compatriot Dong Dong, champion at both the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games, was in fifth.

China did well in the women's match on Friday, though, with Zhu Xueying winning gold and compatriot Lui Lingling taking silver.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

