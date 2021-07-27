Simone Biles bows out of Olympic team gymnastics event

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Team - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask is seen leaving a medical station during the final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Simone Biles's quest to become the greatest female Olympian here in Tokyo took a bizarre twist on Tuesday.

After a disappointing vault in the first rotation of the women's team event, the American was signified by an 'R' on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition.

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed she would play no further part in the team event.

