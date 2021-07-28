Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from final individual all-around competition - USA Gymnastics

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Team - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States during the Women's Team Final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Simone Biles, who shocked the world by pulling out of the team all-around competition in the Tokyo Olympics, has also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

Biles would be evaluated to see if she can take part in individual apparatus competitions still ahead, the statement said. Her place in the all-around would be taken by Jade Carey.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:55 AM UTCBiles out of next Tokyo event, sharpening focus on mental health at Games

Gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said, a day after she shocked the world by pulling out of the team event and put a sharp focus on mental health at the Games.

SportsObama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner
SportsAthletics-Seeing's not believing - how doping has tainted athletics
SportsOLYMPICS Gymnastics-'The Fighting Four' step up to win for Biles
SportsHockey-Netherlands, Britain breeze to wins in women's hockey