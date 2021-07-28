Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from final individual all-around competition - USA Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Team - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States during the Women's Team Final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Simone Biles, who shocked the world by pulling out of the team all-around competition in the Tokyo Olympics, has also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

Biles would be evaluated to see if she can take part in individual apparatus competitions still ahead, the statement said. Her place in the all-around would be taken by Jade Carey.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Stephen Coates

