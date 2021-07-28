Sports
Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from final individual all-around competition - USA Gymnastics
TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Simone Biles, who shocked the world by pulling out of the team all-around competition in the Tokyo Olympics, has also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.
Biles would be evaluated to see if she can take part in individual apparatus competitions still ahead, the statement said. Her place in the all-around would be taken by Jade Carey.
