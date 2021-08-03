Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Gymnastics-China's Zou wins parallel bars gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Parallel Bars - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Zou Jingyuan of China reacts after competing REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's Zou Jingyuan won the parallel bars title at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, taking his second medal after claiming bronze in the men's team event last week.

Germany's Lukas Dauser took silver and Ferhat Arican captured Turkey's first ever medal in gymnastics when he finished with a bronze.

Zou showcased a number of complex moves while swinging up and down the bars and he completely obliterated the field with a score of 16.233. Dauser, a corporal in the German army, was a distant second with 15.700.

Arican, who stuck gold on the apparatus at this year's European Championships shortly after testing positive for COVID-19, trailed with 15.633.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, editing by Pritha Sarkar

