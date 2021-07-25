Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Gymnastics-German team wears full-body suit at Tokyo qualifications

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Beam - Qualification - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Elisabeth Seitz of Germany in action on the balance beam REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The German women's gymnastics team wore full-body suits in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after saying their fashion choice went against the sexualisation of their sport and showed that women could wear what they choose.

The team, composed of Sarah Voss, Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui, opened their Olympic performance on the asymmetric bars wearing red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles.

The Germans wore the full-body suits at the European championships in April in a move that was broadly praised by other female gymnasts.

For women, the standard competition outfit is a leotard, with long, half-length sleeved and sleeveless garments allowed.

Outfits covering legs are authorised in international competitions but to date they have been worn almost exclusively for religious reasons.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Pritha Sarkar

