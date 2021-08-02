Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Gymnastics-Liu leads China to one-two win in men's rings

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Rings - Medal Ceremony - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Gold medallist Liu Yang of China celebrates on the podium with his medal REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Liu Yang led a China one-two in the men's gymnastics rings event final at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, claiming a slim victory over compatriot You Hao.

Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias, winner of the ring gold at the 2016 Rio Games, took the bronze.

Yang's clinical performance and flawless dismount earned him a score of 15.500, a sliver over You's 15.300 and Petrounias's 15.200.

It marks the first time China has topped the rings podium since going one-two at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Steve Keating Editing by Shri Navaratnam

