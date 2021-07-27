Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Gymnastics-Russia Olympic Committee win women's team gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Team - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee, Vladislava Urazova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Liliia Akhaimova of the Russian Olympic Committee react wearing face protective face masks REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee won the gymnastics women's team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, denying American Simone Biles the first of what she hoped would be six gold medals at the Games.

The United States won silver, while bronze went to Britain.

Biles dropped out of the women's team event after one vault because of what USA Gymnastics described as a "medical issue" but will still receive a silver medal.

