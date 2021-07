TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian Olympic Committee claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic gymnastics competition in the men's team event on Monday.

Japan took the silver with the bronze going to China.

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 26

1/29 Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 100m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Margaret MacNeil of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica - SP1EH7Q04TYI5 Read More

