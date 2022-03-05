1 minute read
Haas F1 terminates contract with Russian racer Mazepin - team
March 5 (Reuters) - Russian Nikita Mazepin will not race in Formula One this season after U.S.-owned Haas said on Saturday it has terminated the driver's contract.
The team also ended its title sponsorship deal with Russian potash producer Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father.
Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Kim Coghill
