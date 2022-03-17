Halep breezes past Martic into Indian Wells semis

Mar 15, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Simona Halep (ROU) hits a shot in her third round match against Sorana Cirstea (ROU) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

March 16 (Reuters) - Simona Halep needed less than an hour to beat Petra Martic 6-1 6-1 on Wednesday and advance to the semi-finals of the WTA Indian Wells tournament for the fourth time.

The Romanian went up a break at 2-1 in the first set after her Czech opponent double-faulted, and Halep reeled off the next six games behind confident groundstrokes and precise serving.

The tournament's 2015 champion was never really pushed, winning 55 points to Martic's 21.

The unseeded Martic had notched impressive wins over 28th-seeded Ludmilla Samsonova and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu en route to the quarter-final, but appeared to run out of gas under sunny skies in the California desert.

Next up for Halep is either big-serving American Madison Keys or third seeded Iga Swiatek, who play their quarter-final later on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.