Halep fights off Gauff rally to reach Canadian Open semi-finals

Aug 12, 2022; Toronto, ON, Canada; Simona Halep (ROU) plays a shot against Coco Gauff (USA) (not pictured) at Sobeys Stadium. / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff to secure a nervy 6-4 7-6(2) win on Friday and advance to the Canadian Open semi-finals for a fifth time.

Twice champion Halep, up a set and leading 4-1 in the second, looked headed for an easy passage into the last four.

But Gauff dug in and rallied to force the second set to a tiebreak before 15th-seeded Halep finish off the 10th seed in the tiebreak to maintain her dominance over the American.

In four career meetings, including three this year, Gauff has yet to take a set off Halep, who now awaits either American seventh seed Jessica Pegula or Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris

