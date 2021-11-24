Haller at the double as Ajax maintain 100 percent record

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sebastien Haller continued his Champions League scoring spree with two second-half goals as Ajax Amsterdam came from behind to beat Besiktas 2-1 on Wednesday and clinch top spot in Group C.

Haller came off the bench at the start of the second half and netted goals in the 54th and 69th minutes as Ajax overturned a halftime deficit to keep up their 100% run in the group.

The 27-year-old Haller has nine goals in five games in the group phase, tied with Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich in this season's Champions League scoring charts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Besiktas, who have lost all five of their group matches, went ahead after Ajax fullback Noussair Mazraoui handled the ball and Rachid Ghezzal tucked away a 22nd-minute spot kick.

But Ajax did not take long to impose their supremacy and equalised after a long pass out of defence from Lisandro Martinez set Nicolas Tagliafico away down the left wing and his square ball provided an easy conversion for Haller.

Ajax’s winner came from Dusan Tadic’s free kick, initially falling to Martinez who miss-hit his shot but Haller stuck out a lanky leg to steer the ball home.

Haller had the ball in the net in stoppage time but his team mate David Neres was offside to deny him a hat-trick.

Ajax, who rested several regulars in Wednesday’s game, can complete a full house of wins when they conclude the group campaign at home to Portuguese side Sporting on Dec. 7.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.