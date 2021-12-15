Hamilton receives knighthood

Lewis Hamilton poses for a photo after he was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, December 15, 2021. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday, days after he lost out on a record eighth title after a tense last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 36, is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

