Hamilton subjected to racist abuse online after British GP-reports

Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 18, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the race Pool via REUTERS/Lars Baron

July 19 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton has been subjected to racist abuse online after winning Sunday's British Grand Prix, British media reported.

The seven-times world champion celebrated a record eighth win at the race after fighting back from a 10-second penalty for a first-lap collision that sent title rival Max Verstappen to hospital. read more

Sky Sports reported Hamilton, 36, was targeted online hours after the victory, with racist messages including monkey emojis sent as replies to a post by his Mercedes team on Instagram.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Hamilton has been a vocal advocate for social justice and among the supporters of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

He said before the race that he was inspired by the reaction of England soccer players to racist abuse after their penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the European Championship final. read more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met social media firms last week to ask them step up the fight against online abuse.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

