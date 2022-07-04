‘Hammering’ Hank Goldberg dies at 82

July 4 - Sports handicapping expert Hank Goldberg died Monday on his 82nd birthday after a lengthy battle with kidney disease.

Goldberg's family confirmed his death.

Known affectionately as "Hammering" Hank, Goldberg worked for two decades at ESPN predicting NFL games as well as thoroughbred horse racing.

Goldberg was also a longtime personality in Miami, where he worked as a radio and TV host for more than 25 years, including as an analyst for Miami Dolphins games.

--Field Level Media

