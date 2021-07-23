Handball-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Danish goalie Niklas Landin arrives with the Danish men's handball team at Copenhagen Airport after winning the World Championship in Cairo, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 01, 2021. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

July 23 (Reuters) - Five handball players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

MIKKEL HANSEN (DENMARK)

One of the stand-out players for the reigning Olympic champions, the 33-year-old left back is known for his goal-scoring. He has been chosen as world men's player of the year by the International Handball Federation (IHF) three times, most recently in 2018.

NIKOLA KARABATIC (FRANCE)

The versatile playmaker is looking to go out on a high at the Tokyo Games following an injury. The 37-year-old, whose father played handball for Yugoslavia and who moved to France when he was four-years-old, won silver with France at the 2016 Olympics and gold at the 2012 and 2008 Games.

YAHIA KHALED (EGYPT)

The playmaker, 23, will be a driving force in the Egyptian men's squad in its attempt to secure a surprise Olympic medal, a lofty goal for the upcoming Pharaohs but something they have in their sights. He is known for his goal-scoring ability.

NIKLAS LANDIN (DENMARK)

The 2.01 metre-tall keeper was one of the players who left a mark on his country's performance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The 32-year-old, selected as the IHF's men's world player of the year in 2019, is known for being a super penalty-saving goalie.

STINE OFTEDAL (NORWAY)

The 29-year-old, an influential centre back in Norway's women's team, won a bronze medal for her nation at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. She was chosen as the IHF's women's world player of the year in 2019.

