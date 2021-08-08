Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Handball-Norway take bronze with 36-19 win over Sweden

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Handball - Women - Bronze medal match - Norway v Sweden - Yoyogi National Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. Nora Mork of Norway celebrates after winning bronze REUTERS/Susana Vera

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Norway earned the bronze medal in Olympic women's handball after thrashing Sweden 36-19 at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

Norway dominated the clash at the Yoyogi National Stadium as their fast attacks overwhelmed the Swedish defence.

Sweden, which played their first Olympic medal match in women's handball, struggled throughout the game and missed many shots.

Nora Moerk led Norway's assault on the Swedish goal, netting eight balls to take up the overall top-scorer spot at the Tokyo Games with 52 goals.

Norway also won bronze in women's handball at the 2016 Rio Olympics after taking the title at the 2012 and 2008 Games.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

