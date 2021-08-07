Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Handball-Spain claim bronze with 33-31 victory over Egypt

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Handball - Men - Bronze medal match - Egypt v Spain - Yoyogi National Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Antonio Jesus Garcia of Spain scores a goal REUTERS/Susana Vera

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Spain claimed the bronze medal in Olympic men's handball for the fourth time in their history with a 33-31 win over Egypt at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

The two sides battled each other in a close fight at the Yoyogi National Stadium before Spain pulled ahead to lead 19-16 at halftime as they missed fewer chances and played more effectively than their opponents.

Egypt, who were the first non-European team to play for an Olympic medal since South Korea earned silver at the 1988 Games, stepped up the pace after the break, closing the three-point gap.

The teams were then locked in a tense showdown, until Spain took a two-goal lead at 30-28 with less than five minutes to go, which proved too big a gap for the 'Pharaohs' to bridge.

Spain, who also won bronze at the 1996, 2000 and 2008 Games, retained their lead as they secured a 33-31 victory.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink in Tokyo and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

