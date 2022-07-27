Haq calls out Scotland players for 'deafening silence' after racism report

Cricket - Scotland v England One Day International - Citylets Grange, Edinburgh - 19/6/10 Majid Haq of Scotland looks back at the loss of his wicket of off the bowling of James Anderson (Not Pictured) of England Mandatory Credit: Action Images / John Clifton Livepic

July 27 (Reuters) - Majid Haq scorned the failure of Scotland players to speak out following the publication of a report on racism in Cricket Scotland, saying it showed that the team taking a knee before games to protest racism was little more than tokenism.

The report, published on Monday, found that the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland to be "institutionally racist".

The review was commissioned after Haq and former team mate Qasim Sheikh spoke out about the abuse they had suffered, saying they were treated differently due to the colour of their skin. read more

On Tuesday, their lawyer Aamer Anwar questioned the point of Scotland's players taking a knee before games to protest racism at the Twenty20 World Cup last year when "no white team member has chosen to say anything much or at all over the last few days."

In response, Haq tweeted, "Looks like it was nothing other than a bit of virtue signalling (and) tick box exercise because the deafening silence from a lot of them speaks volumes.

"They might feel uncomfortable but their privilege is never having to think you'll not make the team because of racism."

The board of Cricket Scotland apologised and resigned on Sunday, a day before the report was published, and interim CEO Gordon Arthur issued a "heartfelt apology" to all victims of racism and discrimination on Monday. read more

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

