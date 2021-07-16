Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Hatton snaps club in anger as Open frustration boils over

2 minute read

Golf - The 149th Open Championship - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Britain - July 16, 2021 England's Tyrrell Hatton tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round REUTERS/Lee Smith

SANDWICH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - England top-ranked player Tyrrell Hatton vented his anger on his pitching wedge, snapping it in half on the final hole of his second round at the British Open on Friday.

The world number 10 was struggling to try and make the cut on the 18th when his wayward approach left him with almost no possibility of making a birdie.

He then stamped on the shaft of the offending club before breaking it in two.

"That was a load of frustration built up," Hatton, whose round of 70 left him two over par for the tournament and struggling to make the weekend, said.

"I knew I needed to hit that in close. It's massively disappointing. I just can't bring my game at The Open; this could be six missed cuts from nine."

Hatton, who made his Ryder Cup debut for Europe in 2018, finished tied for sixth at Portrush in 2019, but has struggled to make an impact at his home major.

"This one is definitely tough to take because the support has been amazing," he said. "I'm not one of the popular guys so I'm not used to having that kind of reception on the first tee.

"I'm disappointed I'm not going to be here this weekend."

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:03 PM UTCAll smiles for Bahrain Victorious as Mohoric wins Tour stage

Slovenian Matej Mohoric gave Bahrain Victorious something to cheer with his second stage win in this year's Tour de France two days after French police searched his team's accommodation and vehicles amid an investigation into potential doping.

SportsVerstappen fastest in British Grand Prix practice
SportsNigerian delegate is first hospitalised with COVID-19 -media
SportsMajestic Morikawa seizes Open lead with 64
SportsHouston Astros fans' sign-stealing lawsuit thrown out by Texas appeals court