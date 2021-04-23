Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SportsHawks G Trae Young to miss at least 2 games with ankle sprain

Apr 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young will miss at least two games after an MRI on Thursday revealed a lateral left ankle sprain, the team announced.

He has already been ruled out of Friday's game against the Miami Heat, and the team ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in its announcement. Young will return once the swelling and discomfort have dissipated.

Young sustained the injury after landing on the foot of New York Knicks center Norvel Pelle during the third quarter of the Hawks' 137-127 overtime loss on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Young, who finished with 20 points and 14 assists, pounded the floor with his fist before being helped off the court by a pair of teammates. He didn't return to the game.

Coach Nate McMillan revealed after the contest that X-rays were negative on Young.

"God had my back with this one.. Be back soon," Young posted on Twitter.

Young, 22, averages team-leading totals in both points (25.3) and assists (9.6) in 54 games this season.

He has averaged 24.1 points, 8.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 195 career games since he was selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. He was an All-Star in 2019-20.

(Field Level Media)

